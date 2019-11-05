Trump campaign: 'The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line'

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager claims Monday's Lexington visit nearly got Governor Matt Bevin another term in office.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale looked to downplay Bevin falling short on votes in the race despite Trump's 11th-hour rally at Rupp Arena. He pointed to the down-ballot GOP candidates sweeping their statewide races as a success as well.

"President Trump’s rally helped five of six Kentucky Republicans win clear statewide victories, including Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron, who will be the first black A.G. in Kentucky history and the first Republican to hold the office since 1948," Parscale said.

Parscale didn't necessarily say Bevin lost, as he hasn't conceded the race, but he believes President Trump nearly changed the outcome of the race.

"The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen," Parscale said.

Democrats celebrated the apparent political upset, citing Trump's landslide victory in 2016 as to why Beshear's performance was as impressive as it was.