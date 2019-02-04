Trump campaign takes steps to prevent a challenge within GOP

President Donald Trump's campaign has launched a state-by-state effort to prevent an intraparty fight that could spill over into the general-election campaign.

The initiative includes changing state party rules, crowding out potential rivals and quelling any early signs of opposition that could embarrass the president.

While any primary challenge would almost certainly be unsuccessful, Trump aides are looking to prevent a repeat of the convention discord that highlighted the electoral weaknesses of one-term Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Trump's campaign has deployed what it calls an unprecedented effort to monitor and influence local party operations. It has used endorsements, lobbying and rule changes to increase the likelihood that only loyal Trump activists make it to the Republican nominating convention in August 2020.

