Trump considering ‘full’ pardon for ex-adviser Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump says he’s considering a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office.

On Sunday, Trump claimed in a tweet that “the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn.”

The president appeared to be referencing a claim made by Flynn’s lawyers back in September that there was an internal Department of Justice memo that cleared Flynn of being a Russian agent. However, the prosecution could not produce the memo.

Trump said he was “strongly considering” a full pardon for Flynn.

Flynn, who resigned a month into the new administration, is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges that he lied to the FBI about communicating with a Russian ambassador. The aftermath of the conversation led to the eventual appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn tried to withdraw his guilty plea in January, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

Prosecutors had initially said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but the relationship with the retired Army lieutenant general grew increasingly contentious after he hired a new set of lawyers.

Attorney General William Barr ordered a review of Flynn’s case last month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and CNN. All rights reserved.