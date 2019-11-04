Trump rally causes traffic slowdowns throughout Lexington

It's a day that many have prepared for. Thousands of supporters and protesters have gathered outside Rupp Arena for a President Trump rally.

Many of the roads in downtown Lexington have been blocked today because of the President's visit. (WKYT)

People at the rally said it's a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to attend the President's rally.

This all means hundreds and hundreds of vehicles on the road. Traffic was backed up and roads were shut down, but none of that discouraged some of Trump's biggest fans, saying they would have walked if need be.

A fleet of Lexington cruisers lined up outside the convention center to help with security. Local businesses also made adjustments, some choosing to close early, others letting workers get a head start home to avoid traffic. But for some businesses, traffic is a good thing.

Traveling vendors say they have an advantage at these rallies, selling merchandise at half the price than inside.

The early risers may have gotten a good spot in line, but they're likely to deal with the traffic on the commute home.

High Street is shut down, and others are likely to close, like those near surround airport.