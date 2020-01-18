Trump recounts details of Soleimani strike to donors

President Trump recounted minute-by-minute details of the Soleimani strike to donors who gathered at Mar-a-lago on Friday, according to new audio obtained by CNN

While speaking at a GOP fundraising dinner, Trump offered new details about the strike that killed Iran’s top military commander. This killing has exacerbated tensions in the region and led to fears that the U.S. and Iran could go to war.

Trump did not describe an imminent threat, a justification used by administration officials in the aftermath of the attack. Instead, he claimed that Soleimani was “saying bad things about our country,” and called him a “noted terrorist” who "was down on our list.

On Friday, Trump acknowledged that the strike “shook up the world.”

