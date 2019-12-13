Trump says US, China have reached deal; Sunday tariffs off

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:36 AM, Dec 13, 2019

(AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. has canceled plans to impose new tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese imports Sunday.

Scraping those looming trade penalties is part of a modest interim agreement that de-escalates a 17-month trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The United States is also reducing existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump says that in return, the Chinese have agreed to "massive'' purchases of American farm and manufactured products.

A Chinese official says Beijing is ready to work with the U.S. ``to do more to promote growth in trade.''

Trump says the the U.S. is dropping plans to impose tariffs Sunday on $160 billion in Chinese imports.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus