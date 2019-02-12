Trump supporter attacks BBC cameraman at rally

A camera operator at the El Paso, TX, rally for President Donald Trump was shoved and verbally harassed by a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Ron Skeans with the BBC said the man pushed him hard from his blindside Monday, twice nearly knocking him and his camera over.

"I didn't know what was going on," Skeans said, per BBC.

The assailant was pulled away by a blogger who had been nearby. A campaign official for Trump suggested the attacker was drunk, BBC reported.

“The man was removed by security, and Ron is fine,” said BBC spokeswoman Charlotte Morgan to The Washington Post. “The president could see the incident and checked with us that all was OK. It is clearly unacceptable for any of our staff to be attacked for doing their job.”

The man was captured by Skeans' camera yelling "(expletive) the media" after he pushed the cameraman.

Harassment of the media has been a regular thing at Trump rallies since the 2016 campaign. The president often points out the gaggle of reporters in the crowd, who in turn boo and jeer them, and he has commonly referred to the media as “fake news” and “the enemy of the people.”

