Trump tees up medal for Tiger Woods; some question motives

President Donald Trump's decision to award the nation's highest civilian honor to professional golfer Tiger Woods has raised questions about whether the president should be boosting the profile of a business associate of the Trump Organization.

Trump planned to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods during a White House ceremony Monday evening. The president announced his intention to do so after Woods won the Masters Tournament last month, capping a remarkable recovery from injury and years of personal troubles.

Trump tweeted that he was awarding Woods the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE."

Trump has been using Woods' cachet to attract fans to his properties for decades. Trump has also struck business deals with Woods.