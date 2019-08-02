Rep. John Ratcliffe withdraws as Director of National Intelligence nominee

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) announced over Twitter Friday he is withdrawing from consideration as the Director of National Intelligence nominee.

"I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue. The Country we all love deserves that it be treated as an American issue," Rep. Ratcliffe said on Twitter.

The congressman's tweet follows President Trump announcing over Twitter Rep. Ratcliffe would be staying in Congress.

Trump tweeted he blamed the media's treatment of Rep. Ratcliffe and would announce his new nominee for the position soon.

