Tucson woman paints powerful picture of gun violence

From coast to coast, Maureen Cain paints a powerful picture.

Tucson artist Maureen Cain has created a work that comments on gun violence in the United States. (Source: KOLD)

"My job as an artist is really to reflect back to the world what I see," Cain said.

But what she sees, despite the colors of her artwork, isn't always sunshine and rainbows.

"I see gun violence everywhere," Cain said.

She calls her project "The United States of Ammunition." In her home, Cain props up 1,200 painted empty shell casings.

"This represents approximately the number of people in the United States who are killed by gun violence in a 10-day period," she said.

However, this project spans more than just her table. It started when Cain wrongly received a box of ammunition at her front door.

"We called the sheriff and the sheriff came and took away the ammunition," she said.

That ammunition still fired off inspiration. She and her daughter painted empty casings collected from a Washington firing range.

They then began a 2-week journey back home to Tucson on the day of a mass shooting in Gilroy, California. Together they stopped at sites of gun violence along the way, shooting photos of the bullets from the Canadian border to our southern one.

"It's not just mass shootings. It's suicide and violence against women," Cain said. "It's police brutality and police being shot and gang violence."

The project has been limited to the Western U.S. thus far, but its appeal has gone global.

"We posted the photographs online and immediately we got a really big response," she said.

It sometimes evokes emotion, even from herself.

"It's been an emotionally difficult project to work on," she said. "Because it's not very much fun going to sites where there has been gun violence."

She said its purpose is to make some of these startling statistics widely known – in hopes that maybe those numbers can be knocked down.

Cain says she received requests to create postcards of these photos to print out and send to lawmakers in Washington.

She's also planning on continuing her project, traveling to all 50 states at some point.

Her work will also be on display at the Ward 6 office in Tucson next month.

You can read more about her project on her GoFundMe page.

