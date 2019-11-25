'Turkey Claus' works to feed those in need in Lexington

One Lexington man is celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas at the same time.

'Turkey Claus,' also known as Brad Johnson, hands out donations to people in need in Lexington.

Some call Brad Johnson, 'Turkey Claus,' because every year, he delivers food and warm clothes to people in need.

Thanks to donations from the community, 'Turkey Claus' gives out turkeys, canned goods, and socks to people who are homeless.

"Once Thanksgiving and Christmas are over, there are just as many homeless folks in January, February, and March. We've lost three homeless folks in the last month, and it's getting cold so if you have some extra clothes, some gloves, scarves - socks rule," said Johnson.

Johnson partners with the Church Under the Bridge ministry in Lexington.

The group hosts a service and a meal every Sunday for more than 100 people who are homeless.

