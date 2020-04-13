Turn your pet into art and support the Lexington Humane Society

Like a lot of nonprofits right now, the Lexington Humane Society is feeling the pinch of COVID-19. It's caused a loss in fundraising dollars for the group.

Usually, this time of year, Ashley Hammond, the Director of Fundraising for the Lexington Humane Society, would be gearing up for some major fundraisers.

"We are an event heavy nonprofit, and we receive a lot of funds to help care for our animals through these fundraising events, and unfortunately, we can't have them," said Hammond.

With those dollars lost, for now, Hammond and her staff have come up with a fun new way to raise some much-needed dollars and stay connected with the community.

You can turn your beloved pet into a priceless piece of art, all while supporting the Lexington Humane Society.

"We have posted on our Facebook page, if you make a $15 donation you post a photo of your pet in the comments section, we will have one of our artists do the drawing," said Hammond.

So far, it's been a hit raising some $2,000.

There's one catch, though.

"Now it could be a fantastic piece, or it could be one I have drawn, and I have no artistic ability what so ever," said Hammond.

And that's the fun of it. It's a way to support the Lexington Humane Society during this socially distanced time, and for your four-legged friend to become a piece of frame-worthy art or at least art for the fridge.

If you would like to keep up with the animals, the Lexington Humane Society is hosting 'Midday with Mutts' every day at 2:30 p.m. on their Facebook page.

The main adoption center is closed, but they are doing adoptions by appointment only.