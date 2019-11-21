Turn your turkey grease into biofuel at the annual Gobble Grease Toss

People living in Lexington can recycle their used cooking oil for free at the annual Gobble Grease Toss.

Cooking oil should never be poured down sink drains. It can solidify and clog pipes in your home.

Oil and grease can even clog the city sewer lines, leading to sewer overflows into streets, yards and creeks.

The event is set for Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Redwood Cooperative School on 166 Crestwood Drive.

Collected cooking oil will be recycled into biofuel. Some of it will be used for research.

The Gobble Grease Toss is free for everyone who lives in Fayette County.

You can bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid.

If you can't make it to the toss, let the oil harden in the refrigerator and then put the oil in your green trash card.

You can find more information on the Gobble Grease Toss here.