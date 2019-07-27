Twelve mile stretch of Kentucky River cleaned

On Saturday volunteers went out to the Kentucky River to help clean it up. They rode in boats, kayaked, and even stand up paddle boarded up and down the river to collect trash. The volunteers covered twelve miles of the river.

This is not a new event. Environmental Initiative Specialist Jennifer Myatt said that the Kentucky River Clean Up has been going on for twenty years now.

"We spend a Saturday out on the river with volunteers and we clean it up," Myatt said. "It's also really satisfying when you pull a big piece of trash or a bag full of trash out of the river because you know you are making a big difference to the environment."

She encourages people to volunteer their time because the Kentucky River is the main source of drinking water in Lexington. Myatt's hope is to continue to see both old and new faces at future events.

"We get lots of people who come every year to the river sweep and have come for 10 or 15 years and they come every year and its great to see the same faces. But we love it when people discover the river sweep," said Myatt.

There are more environmentally focused events that the City of Lexington holds throughout the year.