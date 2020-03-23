Two Fayette County Public Schools employees diagnosed with COVID-19

Two Fayette County Public Schools employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a staff member at Southern Elementary and a member of the transportation department.

The transportation employee was not involved with delivering meals to students.

A spokesperson for the school system says they were diagnosed Monday.

Officials say all employees who've been in contact with the two patients will self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We are grateful for the amazing support we have received from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to expedite contact tracing and determine appropriate steps for the district to take to further protect other employees, our students, families and the community at large,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. “Our hearts and support remain with our employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and we are encouraged that they are able to recuperate at home without hospitalization.”