Two Kentucky men sentenced in oxycodone conspiracy case

A Florida pain clinic owner was sentenced to 29 years in prison for conspiring to distribute oxycodone and other drugs, and for money laundering.

47-year-old Pete Tyndale co-owned the Tennessee Pain Institute (TPI) that operated near Chattanooga, Tennessee. A jury convicted Tyndale, his business partner Anwar Mithavayani, and physician Timothy Gowder, of running TPI as a pill mill, and for laundering money TPI accrued.

Mithavayani was sentenced to 25 years in the case, while Gowder was sentenced to 21 years.

Prosecutors say the three men were responsible for the illicit distribution of over 1.6 million oxycodone pills, and hundreds of thousands of other narcotic and sedative pills. About half of TPI’s customers were reportedly traveling from eastern Kentucky.

Two Kentucky men were also convicted in connection to the case. 41-year-old James Combs, a third co-defendant in the case, received a 151-month sentence on charges of possessing oxycodone with the intent to distribute. Combs was a regular customer at TPI. Another co-defendant, Larry Karr of Keavy, pled guilty to the oxycodone conspiracy charge in May of 2018 and was later sentenced to 108 months in prison.

