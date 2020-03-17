Two Keys Tavern shifts into "walk-up liquor store" following restrictions on bars and restaurants

On any given day, the bar stools in Two Keys Tavern would be occupied.

"We have our morning regulars, our happy hour regulars, and our evening regulars," Bartender and Manager Alyssa Masterson said.

But, following Governor Andy Beshear's announcement Monday banning in-person traffic at restaurants and bars, like many places in Lexington, Two Keys' doors are locked.

However, it's a window that's keeping their bar open for business.

"You can't take alcohol out when it's in an open container or anything like that," Masterson said. "But, luckily, we do have our package license."

That means the bar can sell liquor, beer, and wine like any other typical liquor store.

How it works is you can see what's available and its price on the door at the Jersey Street entrance, then you step over to the window to place your order.

"So, basically right now we're the Two Keys Liquor Store," Masterson said.

To help get the word out about the switch, they're using their social media presence on Facebook and Instagram.

"We're making tutorials on how to make your own drinks and shots at home with the products that you buy here," Masterson said.

It's not their ideal business model, but it's their way of surviving the shutdown.

"That will be available for the time being, until they tell us we can open back up," Masterson said. "Which, right now, that seems to be no one knows, could be two weeks, could be two months, we're just kind of expecting for the worst."

For a full list of what they have available and their pricing, check out the Two Keys Tavern Facebook page.