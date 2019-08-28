Police: Knox County women charged after child found walking alone in diaper

Two women in Knox County are facing charges after a 3-year-old was found walking around in a parking lot outside an apartment complex.

An arrest report states the child was found walking next to the road near Carlton Square apartments in Barboursville wearing only a diaper.

Police say they went to the apartment believed to be child's home and found the door wide open. They said the child's grandmother, Jennifer Gambrel, was found sleeping on the floor of the living room. They found the child's mother, Maxina Gambrel, sleeping in another room.

Authorities said they found a pipe containing residue believed to be marijuana and a plastic bag containing pills that Jennifer said she illegally purchased. Authorities also said Jennifer handed over a bag with marijuana.

Jennifer Gambrel is charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Maxina Gambrel is charged with criminal abuse of child 12 or under. Both were placed in the Knox County Detention Center.