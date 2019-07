Lexington police are investigating two burglaries at separate Sprint stores.

The first burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Sprint store on Nicholasville Road, near Rojay Drive.

Police said someone broke into the store and stole cell phones from a display case.

A second burglary occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the Sprint store in the Eastland shopping center.

Police did not release descriptions of the suspect(s).