Two Lexington cell phone stores broken into

Two Lexington cell phone stores were broken into early Monday morning.

The first break-in happened at a Sprint store on Leestown Road at 3:32 a.m.

The second break-in was at a Verizon on Harrodsburg Road roughly 20 minutes later, at 3:58 a.m.

Lexington Police said a vehicle fled the scene at the Harrodsburg Road store. They said there were four subjects in the vehicle, which they followed to Springhurst Drive. The suspects then ran away. Police were able to detain one of them.

Police said there is an active search underway for the others.

This comes after two Sprint stores were robbed last week in Lexington.

Cell phones were stolen from display cases from Sprint on Nicholasville Road near Rojay Drive July 15. Two hours later, the Sprint store in the Eastland shopping store was also burglarized.

Police don't know if any of the break-ins are connected.

