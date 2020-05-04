Two Lexington parks reopen Monday for select groups

Two Lexington parks, McConnell Springs and Raven Run, reopened on Monday.

The parks will see limited numbers as the city eases restrictions.

Now, for the time being, the areas are only opened up to a select group of people, those being frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone over the age of 60 and their immediate families.

"That allows us to say thank you to them, that allows us to let them safely visit us and it also allows us to practice this new way of doing things because it's honestly new to all of us," said Michelle Franzetti, Lexington Parks and Recreation.

Beginning on Wednesday, the hiking trails are going to open up to the general public, but you do have to preregister online.

"That registration is completely free," Franzetti said. "But what that does is it allows us to make sure we don't have too many people in the park at one time. We are doing that week to week, so we can evaluate to see how things go, to see if we need to adjust and just do whatever we need to do to get people out here but get them here safely."

Hike times at Raven Run are reserved for two hours while McConnell Springs is one hour.

The Parks and Recreation Department will allow 50 cars at Raven Run and 35 at McConnell Springs.

