Police charge two Richmond juveniles for robbing pizza driver

Richmond Police say they arrested two juveniles yesterday after responding to a robbery on Evansdale Avenue. A man who was delivering pizza told police he was approached by two men he didn't know that demanded money.

One of the suspects was armed what appeared to be a rifle.

After a brief struggle, the two men took the victim's wallet and the pizza he was delivering. He sustained a minor injury during the struggle.

The police were led to two juvenile suspects who were later interviewed and confessed to committing the robbery.

Both were charged with first degree robbery.