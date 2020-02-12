Two UK rifle athletes qualify for 2020 Olympics

Two University of Kentucky rifle athletes have qualified to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Will Shaner, a sophomore, and Mary Tucker, a freshman, earned a spot on Team USA, according to the University of Kentucky.

Shaner and Tucker are two of just four athletes who qualified for the team.

It's a first for UK's rifle team and something that has greatly excited the team's coach.

"I am very excited to see that the hard and long work that Mary and Will have put in has been rewarded with them earning spots on Team USA," UK head coach Harry Mullins said. "You have to be excited and overjoyed for them that their journey as shooters is moving forward to the world stage."

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo begin July 24. Air rifle shooting is scheduled for July 25 and July 26.

