Two YMCA of Central KY pools to open June 1

The YMCA of Central Kentucky has announced that two of its locations’ pools will open June 1.

The Whitaker Family YMCA pool will be open from 7am – 12pm, and 3pm – 7pm, Monday through Friday; 7am – 12pm, and 1pm – 6pm on Saturday; and 12 – 5pm on Sunday.

The C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA indoor pool will be open from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday the pool will be open from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The warm water pool at the Beaumont Y will not be open for use, and the outdoor pool also remains closed at this time.

The High Street YMCA and the North Lexington Family YMCA have not yet decided on a date to reopen their pools. Information on their availability will be posted at a later date. The Frankfort Downtown YMCA pool is also closed at this time.

Members who want to swim will be limited to lap swimming and water exercising only. The Y will be following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s recommendations and will only allow swimming in every other lane, for the health and safety of members and employees. Aquatic classes will not be available when the pools reopen.

Members will need to reserve a lane in 40-minute time slots to be able to swim. Reservations can be booked online, 24 hours in advance of their preferred time slot. To book a time slot at one of our pools, please click here.

For more information on the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s reopening and facility usage guidelines, please visit this page.

