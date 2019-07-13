Two arrested after meth, firearms discovered at Boyle Co. home

Two men are behind bars after an investigation in Boyle County.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation led deputies to a home on Plantation Drive on Friday.

While searching the home, investigators found about 2 ½ ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a large amount of MSM (methylsulfonylmethane, a substance commonly used to cut methamphetamine,) scales, several baggies, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Investigators arrested James Pingleton and Noah Smith in the case. Pingleton is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, drug possession, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Smith is charged with drug trafficking.

Both men were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

