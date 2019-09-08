Two arrested at Carlisle Co. cemetery after K-9 detects meth in vehicle

Two people are behind bars after authorities investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at the Kirbyton cemetery.

A Facebook post to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department states that the same vehicle had been reported being seen at the cemetery several times over the past two months. Previous attempts to make contact with whoever was driving the red Mitsubishi Eclipse had been unsuccessful.

On September 7, however, deputies were called to the cemetery again on the vehicle and were able to make contact with 29-year-old Levon Whitt of Paducah, and 36-year-old Sarah Toon of Arlington.

After interviewing the two, investigators called in a K-9 unit who alerted to the vehicle. Deputies say inside the car they found two baggies of methamphetamine and a loaded hypodermic needle. Authorities say a field test on the drugs came back positive for methamphetamine.

Whitt and Toon were taken to the Ballard County Jail, where they were charged for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

