Two arrested, drugs and cash confiscated in Mercer Co.



Two people are behind bars after officers acted on what appeared to be a drug transaction Friday afternoon.

Police say they saw 27-year-old Manuel Story, and 20-year-old Kelsey Hopkins engaged in a drug deal. Investigators approached the two, and brought out a K-9 unit who alerted to drugs.

Officers found methamphetamine, paraphernalia and other drugs on the two. A large amount of cash was also found and seized. (See photo, below.)

Story and Hopkins now face several trafficking and possession charges. They were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

