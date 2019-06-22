Two arrested in Laurel Co. accused of manufacturing methamphetamine

Deputies responding to a disturbance complaint ended up arresting two people they say were in possession of components used to make methamphetamine.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Somerset Road around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they say they found 46-year-old Danny Hicks and 40-year-old Davan Rena Smith in possession of coffee filters with white residue on them, rubber hoses with white residue on them, baggies, baggies containing a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, pipes, and hypodermic needles.

Deputies say when they arrived, Smith ran off over a hill but was found in a wood line shortly thereafter. Both were Hicks and Smith were arrested.

Hicks is charged with public intoxication, manufacturing methamphetamine, trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith faces the same charges, along with fleeing or evading police and tampering with physical evidence.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

