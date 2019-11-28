Two arrested in Thanksgiving Day hold-up in Lexington

Lexington police quickly detained two suspects following a Thanksgiving Day theft.

The suspects were armed with a gun when they stole cash from the CVS on Harrodsburg Road at Lane Allen Road around 12:35 a.m., according to police.

Responding officers saw both subjects running from the business. They quickly tracked them down behind a dumpster at a nearby McDonald's.

Police said they recovered a gun used during the crime, along with cash that was stolen from the business.

Both suspects were still being questioned by police as of 2:35 a.m. As a result, their names and charges have not yet been released.

