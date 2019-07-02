Two arrested in connection Lexington deadly shooting

Two people have been arrested following a deadly shooting in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Police say David Williams, 32, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking a controlled substance, believed to be cocaine. They've also charged Tyreshe Webb, 24, with hindering apprehension and improper display of a registration plate.

Williams is charged in the death of 22-year-old Quatrell Kimble. The Fayette County Coroner says Kimble died at the hospital after being shot several times.

The shooting happened outside the Coolavin Apartments on West Sixth Street in Lexington.

Lexington police say during their investigation, they found a firearm that they say connects Williams to the shooting. Investigators say Webb helped Williams leave the scene after the shooting.