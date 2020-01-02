Two arrested in connection to Lexington's 29th murder of 2019

Lexington police have arrested two men in connection to the city's 29th homicide of 2019.

On Dec. 31, police received information about a man killed on Sunday, Dec. 29 at an apartment on Augusta Court.

Police say the body was taken to another county, and the death had not been reported to officers.

Police searched the apartment and found evidence of someone having suffered significant traumatic injuries there.

Officers in Springfield found the remains of a man in a rural part of Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Foster of Lexington.

Anthony "Tony" Asay is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Police say he lived in the apartment.

Police think Asay and Foster had been in an argument before Foster's death.

Asay and his roommate 19-year-old Dillon Stewart disposed of Foster's body and other evidence, according to police.

Nicholasville police arrested Asay and Stewart.

Stewart is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Both men are currently in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The death sets a new record for the number of Lexington homicides.