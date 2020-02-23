Two arrested in string of car part thefts in Powell County

Two men have been charged in a series of car part thefts across Powell County.

A Facebook post from the Stanton Police Department states that Kyler Dunn and Dakota Baker were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to investigators, Dunn and Baker stole catalytic converters around the county, and stole equipment from the band ‘Sons of Liberty.’

Both are charged with receiving stolen property.

An investigation into the thefts is ongoing, and officers say additional charges are expected.

