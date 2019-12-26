Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Boyle Co. investigation

Levi Swann (l,) and April Lewis (r,) are charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges. (Photos: Boyle County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – Deputies in Boyle County have arrested two people in Harrodsburg in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 24-year-old Levi Swann on Belmont Court Wednesday. Investigators say they found methamphetamine and marijuana on him.

Deputies then went to a home where Swann was staying, along with 41-year-old April Lewis. At the home, deputies say they found large baggies of suspected methamphetamine, scales, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Swann and Lewis were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center and charged with drug trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

Investigators say they found large baggies of suspected methamphetamine, scales, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia at the home where Levi Swann and April Lewis were staying. (Photo: Boyle County Sheriff's Office)
 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus