Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Boyle Co. investigation

Deputies in Boyle County have arrested two people in Harrodsburg in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 24-year-old Levi Swann on Belmont Court Wednesday. Investigators say they found methamphetamine and marijuana on him.

Deputies then went to a home where Swann was staying, along with 41-year-old April Lewis. At the home, deputies say they found large baggies of suspected methamphetamine, scales, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Swann and Lewis were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center and charged with drug trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

