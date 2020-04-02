Two charged in Knox County after meth, cash found during traffic stop

Two people were arrested Thursday morning in Knox County and charged with drug trafficking.

A release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Departments states a deputy stopped a Ford SUV around 10:30 a.m. after the driver crossed the center line.

The deputy says the driver, 30-year-old Courtney Pierce of Louisville, gave investigators consent to search the vehicle.

After getting two people out of the SUV, the deputy found a large item concealed in the clothing of a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Jalisa Woods, also of Louisville.

The item reportedly turned out to be a plastic back containing over 3/4 of a pound suspected methamphetamine. The deputy also found a large amount of cash.

Pierce and Woods were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center where they are both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Pierce was also charged with traffic violations.

