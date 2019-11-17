Two charged in Laurel County church theft

Two people are facing charges after a burglary at a Laurel County church.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states that the arrests follow an investigation into a theft at the Hazel Patch church.

Using video surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify 54-year-old Leonard Jones and 51-year-old Vernon Wilson.

Deputies say, in addition to stealing, the suspects caused over $1,000 in damage to the doors of the church.

Jones is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Both are in the Laurel County Detention Center.

