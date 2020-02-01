Two charged in separate Lexington CVS robberies

Two men are once again in custody, accused of robbing a CVS in Lexington.

In November, police arrested Cortez and Cecil Johnson for an armed robbery that took place Thanksgiving Day at the CVS on Harrodsburg Road.

Last night, police arrested the same two men again in connection to a separate CVS robbery that happened on November 14 at the location on Old Todds Road.

Both men are in the Fayette County Detention Center, being held on $20,000 bonds.

They are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

