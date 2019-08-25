Two charged with murder after deadly Ohio Co. UTV wreck

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle wreck in Ohio County that killed a Greenville woman and severely injured two others.

Troopers say they were called to the wreck about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Zachary Barker was driving a side-by-side UTV on a gravel road near KY 85 outside of Centertown. Troopers say 51-year-old James Rone was also driving a side-by-side, traveling with Barker.

The crash happened when Barker failed to see Rone attempting to pass him, and steered his UTV into the driver’s side rear of Rone’s vehicle. The collision caused Rone’s UTV to lose control and flip multiple times, according to investigators.

Passengers in Rone’s UTV were thrown from the vehicle. One woman and a 10-year-old child were airlifted from the scene to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with life-threatening injuries. A third woman, 39-year-old Ashley Carver, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County coroner.

Troopers say they determined Barker and Rone were under the influence at the time of the crash. They were both arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center where they have been charged with murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and DUI. Additionally, Barker is charged with obstructing emergency responders, and menacing and disorderly conduct.

An investigating into the incident is ongoing.

