Two dead after ambulance crash in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say two people have died after a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to WDRB, the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. when an eastbound ambulance was hit by a westbound vehicle while turning off of East Broadway onto Hancock Street.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Four people in the ambulance, three EMS workers and a patient, were also taken to University Hospital.

