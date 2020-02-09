Two dead after car overturns into McCracken Co. pond

Two people have died after a crash in McCracken County on Friday.

According to sister-station KFVS, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were called out around 2:30 p.m. Investigators say they received a report of a vehicle in a pond off Woodville Road near the game reserve.

When they arrived, deputies found the vehicle, which they say had left the roadway and then overturned in the pond.

Authorities say 22-year-old Justin Cunningham and 21-year-old Marissa Russian were found dead in the vehicle.

No word at this time why the vehicle ran off the roadway.

