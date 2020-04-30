Two dead in Florence crash

Two people are dead after a head on crash in Northern Kentucky.

It happened in Florence Wednesday night at 6:18 p.m.

Someone driving a Lexus SUV was traveling westbound on Kentucky 18 when they crossed over into oncoming traffic. The Lexus hit a Chevrolet Equinox head on.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.

The Lexus driver, Brian J. Smith and the Chevy driver Mary Ann Smith died at the hospital. The passenger of the Chevy is still in the hospital.

Florence police are still investigating the crash.

