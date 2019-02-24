Two dead in Leslie County crash into creek

The Leslie County Sheriff says two people are dead after a crash in Leslie County.

According to sister station WYMT, the wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Wolf Creek community.

Deputies say a car veered off the road and flipped into a creek, trapping the driver underwater. The driver died at the scene.

According to investigators, a bystander saw the wreck and tried to help, but was injured in the process. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Leslie County Sheriff is urging drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to the severe weather.

