Two people are dead and one has been injured in a crash that closed US 460 on Thursday.

WYMT reports the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Magoffin-Johnson County line.

According to the coroner, a car collided with a log truck. Identities of the victims have not been released.

Drivers will be detoured between Salyersville and Paintsville while crews clear the scene.

No word yet on how long the road will be closed.