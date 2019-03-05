Two dead, one hospitalized in Western Kentucky crash

Two people have died and another was hospitalized after a crash in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Glasgow Road March 4 at 9:43 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated that 36-year-old Joshua T. Thomas of Glasgow, Ky. was traveling westbound on Glasgow Road when his 1999 Buick crossed the center line, striking a 2011 Chevy truck being driven by 42-year-old Christopher D. Gentry.

Thomas and Gentry were both pronounced dead at the scene. Amy M. Love, a passenger in Gentry's truck, was air evacuated to Vanderbilt. Her condition is unknown.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Smith's Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Medical Center EMS, Bowling Green City Fire, Air Evac and the Warren County Coroner's Office.