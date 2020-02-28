Two dogs find love at Woodford Humane Society

Puppy love is one of the sweetest types of love. At the Woodford County Humane Society, that love is in the air.

"Every now and then we have a pair of dogs that really click with each other here at the adoption center,' Beth Oleson, Marketing Director, said. "Bernadetta and Blake are one of those pairs and our animal care provider, Savannah, 'they really love each other, would it be okay if we had a little wedding?'"

And so they did. Dressed in a veil and tuxedo, the staff walked them down the aisle for a photo shoot. The two have caught the hearts of the staff at the Woodford Humane Society. One of the things that the shelter staff love most about this duo, is how their opposite personalities attract.

"Blake is kind of more high energy than Bernadetta. She's more calmer and she's a little shy," Savannah Justice, Animal Care Provider, said. "Blake is definitely more energetic and playful so he kind of gets her out of her shell and it's just a really sweet duo."

They are a sweet pair that the staff at the Woodford County Humane Society would love to see find a forever home together.

"We usually don't require that dogs go home as a pair unless they are super super closely bonded. But in this case, especially for Bernadetta who is a little bit more on the shy side," Oleson said "Blake is basically like her emotional support dog, so if someone feels inspired and has the space in their home to take two dogs instead of one, we would absolutely love to send them home as a pair."

While Bernadetta and Blake are looking for that loving home, so are many other dogs and cats ready to find that true love, too.

You can learn more about the cats and dogs available for adoption by clicking on this link.