Two drivers critically injured in Scott County crash

Two drivers are in critical condition following a head-on crash in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to the area of Leestown Road near Payne's Depot Road for a report of a reckless driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Minutes later, a crash was reported in the area.

Investigators said one vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with critical injuries.

Leestown Road was closed for about three hours following the crash.

The Georgetown-Scott County Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

