Two face drug charges after Boyle County traffic stop

A traffic stop along Stanford Road in Danville on Saturday ended with two people facing drug charges.

Deputies say when they stopped a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Christopher Heath, they found two digital scales and small bags of a powdery substance.

Investigators say they also found a large bag of a crystalline substance on the passenger in the car, 28-year-old Aileen Berry.

Berry, who was determined to be eight months pregnant was taken to the hospital, where police say staff located another large bag of a crystalline substance inside of her.

Heath was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Berry is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, and promoting contraband, wanton endangerment, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Both are in the Boyle County Detention Center.

