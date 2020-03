Two firefighters were hurt battling a fire in Laurel County.

According to a post on the London City Fire Dept. Facebook, crews were on scene of a fire Wednesday evening.

The post says a firefighter sustained a knee injury while she was moving the hose into the home to attack the fire from the inside.

They say another firefighter hurt his back when he fell fighting the fire.

They were both taken to the emergency room for treatment of minor injuruies and then released.