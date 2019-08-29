Two-headed sea turtle hatchling turns heads

A two-headed sea turtle hatchling is turning heads on Hilton Head Island.

Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island said the bicephalic hatchling was discovered during a nest inventory on Tuesday.

According to a post on Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island’s Facebook page, the mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare.

As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, the bicephalic hatchling was released to the ocean. In the Facebook post, Turtle Patrol wished good luck to Squirt and Crush!

