Two hospitalized after Lexington shootout

Lexington police are investigating after two people were shot early Wednesday morning.

It happened close to 12:30 a.m. on Harrodsburg Road near Lane Allen Drive.

According to police, it started with an argument between two groups of people. That argument led to shots being fired between the two groups.

One person ended up at UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was taken to the hospital after being found in the Cookout parking lot on South Broadway.

Police questioned witnesses Wednesday morning. We don't know the condition of either person hospitalized as of now.

