Lexington police are investigating after a car was shot Tuesday night in Lexington.

It happened near the Walmart on New Circle Road.

According to police, someone in a Black SUV rammed and shot at another car, causing it to crash into a ditch. Two people inside that car were taken to the hospital. Officers said they weren't shot, but were seriously injured in the crash.

Lexington police found the SUV abandoned. They later learned it was stolen.